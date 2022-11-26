Council Leader Cammy Day signed up as an ambassador to White Ribbon Scotland which is a campaign to involve men in tackling violence against women.

Everyone is encouraged to sign up to their pledge

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women marked the first day of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

Council Leader Cammy Day said: “I was really privileged to sign up and become an ambassador for White Ribbon Scotland today. I think it’s really important that men in particular play their part and stand up and speak out about violence against women. By joining up to the White Ribbon Campaign I want to encourage as many people to think about these issues and help end violence against women across the country and around the world, I hope.

“As a Council, we’re part of the Equally Safe Edinburgh Committee, which is working to make the city safe for women. But as well as that it’s our job as councillors to promote these messages within our own ranks and as public representatives of the city. It’s our responsibility to tell people in our wards and across Edinburgh to get involved in the White Ribbon Scotland campaign and the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence, and to play their part in creating a more equal society.”

Davy Thompson, Campaign Director, White Ribbon Scotland, said: “We’re reaching out to men in the community to get them more involved in addressing violence against women issues, so that everybody’s trying to solve this problem that we’ve got in our society. Today we had a visit from the Council Leader, who’s signed up as an ambassador for us. This is an important role within our organisation because it involves people in positions like Cammy’s, where he can influence other people to get involved in the campaign.

“But we want everybody, the ordinary person in the street, to come forward and be part of the campaign and sign up to our pledge to say they would never commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women, and let women know that they’ve got allies.”

Like this: Like Loading...