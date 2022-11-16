The Grand Opening at Kirkliston Community Fridge will be held on 2 December from 5.30 to 7.30pm. After that the organisation says the shop will be fully stocked and open to the public on 8 December.

The fridge is aiming to reduce waste by taking surplus food from supermarkets, local businesses and individuals and then making the food available to anyone who needs it for free. There is no need for a referral to use the services of Kirkliston Community Fridge which will be at Thomas Chalmers Centre, The Square, Kirkliston EH29 9AS (access via a short lane behind the gate opposite Kirkliston Parish Church).

A community fridge is for anyone can exchange food that would otherwise be thrown away. The fridge is run by local volunteers and will also offer a space for people to learn about food, sustainable eating and eating on a budget.

Community fridges were first set up in 2016 and now there are hundreds connecting people to their neighbours, to nutritious food and helping to save money and waste.

Here is what they need:

