Scotland’s leading player, John Higgins, world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump, Neil Robertson, Mark Selby, Mark Williams, Shaun Murphy and defending champion Luca Brecel will all be in action on the first day of the BetVictor Scottish Open in Edinburgh on Monday November 28.

Click here for the draw

Click here for the format

Tickets for the event at Meadowbank Sports Centre, which runs from November 28 until December 4, are now on sale and start at £10 and this is the first professional snooker event in Edinburgh since 2003.

Key first round matches on November 28 include: Luca Brecel v Fraser Patrick (10am); Judd Trump v Sanderson Lam (1pm); John Higgins v Anthony Hamilton during the afternoon session; Ronnie O’Sullivan v Bai Langning (7pm); Neil Robertson v Mark Davis during the evening session: women: Kyren Wilson v three-time women’s world champion, Ng On Yee on Tuesday November 29 during the afternoon session.

There will be over 70 players in the field, including Scottish potters Stephen Maguire, Anthony McGill and Graeme Dott, and four-time world champion, Higgins, who lost to Brecel in the final last year, said: “It’s brilliant news for the Scottish players.

“We have really missed the chance to play in our home tournament over the last couple of years. There’s a lot of support for snooker and a lot of people playing the game in Edinburgh. I would love to win it in front of my own fans.”

Televised by Eurosport and a range of other broadcasters worldwide, the BetVictor Scottish Open is the second of the season’s BetVictor Home Nations events.

PICTURE: Ronnie O’Sullivan (left) watches as John Higgins looks for an opening

Like this: Like Loading...