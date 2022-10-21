TV host and award-winning critically acclaimed comedian Zoe Lyons has announced an Edinburgh date at The Stand for her ‘Bald Ambition’ tour.

Zoe has kept herself busy in the last couple of years by having what can best be described as a monumental midlife crisis after turning 50. This involved buying a sports car, having a brief marital separation from her partner of 23 years and running a 100k ultra marathon which really didn’t end well.

She even turned her back on her career and started delivering vegetables from a van. Along the way her hair decided the best thing to do was abandon ship. It ain’t easy being a middle aged woman: but try doing it with a combover! Thankfully Zoe has been able to explore the funny side of all these twists and turns. Now it’s time to sell the silly car and try and put the wheels back on her life

See Zoe on your TV screen this week on the final episode of Mock the Week, on BBC Quiz show Lightning and the new series Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins which airs in 2023 and see her in person at The Stand on 2 February.

