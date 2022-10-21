TV host and award-winning critically acclaimed comedian Zoe Lyons has announced an Edinburgh date at The Stand for her ‘Bald Ambition’ tour.
Zoe has kept herself busy in the last couple of years by having what can best be described as a monumental midlife crisis after turning 50. This involved buying a sports car, having a brief marital separation from her partner of 23 years and running a 100k ultra marathon which really didn’t end well.
She even turned her back on her career and started delivering vegetables from a van. Along the way her hair decided the best thing to do was abandon ship. It ain’t easy being a middle aged woman: but try doing it with a combover! Thankfully Zoe has been able to explore the funny side of all these twists and turns. Now it’s time to sell the silly car and try and put the wheels back on her life
See Zoe on your TV screen this week on the final episode of Mock the Week, on BBC Quiz show Lightning and the new series Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins which airs in 2023 and see her in person at The Stand on 2 February.
National Museum of Scotland welcomes ‘Careers Hive’ back for 2022
Details of its annual ‘Careers Hive’ has been announced by Edinburgh Science. ‘Careers Hive’ is a week-long, free event, run by Edinburgh Science Learning, the education arm of Edinburgh Science Foundation and one of the UK’s leaders in science education. Initially developed in 2016, ‘Careers Hive’ inspires S1-S3 pupils to pursue a STEM-based (science, technology,…
Edinburgh’s Hogmanay ‘Night Afore Disco Party’ headlined by Sophie Ellis-Bexter
A glittering evening of pop glamour to kick start the 2022 Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations was announced earlier today (Fri 21st Oct). Pop-princess Sophie Ellis-Bextor, together with special guests Altered Images, will perform at the Night Afore Disco Party with Forth 1 to get the 2022 Edinburgh’s Hogmanay party started. This all-new family event for disco…
Confident Cochrane on steep learning curve
Alex Cochrane smiled after being reminded by a member of the media pack that he had been red carded on the last occasion Hearts met Celtic in the cinch Scottish Premiership. That was on August 21 at Celtic Park and Cochrane walked in the 89th minute. He was followed by Toby Sibbick two minutes later…
Review – Girl from The North Country
Several lost souls gather in the boarding house of Nick Laine (Colin Connor) a character who appears to take the hard knocks of life in his stride. He and his wife Elizabeth (Frances McNamee), who suffers from dementia, take in boarders, each of them arriving with their own set of problems. At points it seems…
Luminous label lights up new whisky release
In-house designer Hannah Sneddon has created a distinctive luminous label now seen on bottles released by Cask 88 in their series of single cask whiskies sparked by Scotland’s history of witchcraft. ‘The Book of Daemonologie’ is a 13-year-old single malt distilled at a secret distillery (52% ABV, RRP £98). Hannah’s label features an illustration inspired…
Queensberry House Trust distributes £500,000 to local charities
Queensberry House Trust has provided £500,000 worth of funding to charities working with older people in the Lothians in an important anniversary year. More older people than ever before will benefit from financial assistance from Queensberry House Trust which is celebrating 25 years of giving with an anniversary grants fund of £500,000. Since 1996, Scottish…
