Several lost souls gather in the boarding house of Nick Laine (Colin Connor) a character who appears to take the hard knocks of life in his stride.
He and his wife Elizabeth (Frances McNamee), who suffers from dementia, take in boarders, each of them arriving with their own set of problems. At points it seems there are too many characters, many feel immediately familiar with their everyman struggles often present in dustbowl literature.
Set in Bob Dylan’s hometown of Duluth, Minnesota less than a decade before the singer was born, we are introduced to the world that would come to shape many of his songs. Girl From The North Country successfully breathes new life into Dylan’s songbook, Joe Scott (Joshua C. Jackson) is a struggling boxer and escaped prisoner for a crime he didn’t commit. The performance of Hurricane by Jackson is a potent moment rich with the echoes of the original song’s subject, the imprisonment of boxer Rubin “Hurricane” Carter.
There are moments such as this that amplify the atmosphere backed by The Howlin’ Winds band who deliver fine arrangements of tracks such as Slow Train and Like A Rolling Stone. While Nick and Elizabeth are parents of an adopted black daughter Marianne, (Justina Kehinde) there’s not enough attention to that aspect of the story, racism of the time is covered more through the character of Joe Scott.
Frances McNamee has a beautiful voice but the closer of Forever Young felt too understated. An unexpected final of Pressing On nearly blew the roof of the Playhouse, leaving us with a transcendent, life-affirming moment that will linger long in the memory and the heart.
At Edinburgh Playhouse until 22 October. Tickets here.
Confident Cochrane on steep learning curve with Hearts
Alex Cochrane smiled after being reminded by a member of the media pack that he had been red carded on the last occasion Hearts met Celtic in the cinch Scottish Premiership. That was on August 21 at Celtic Park and Cochrane walked in the 89th minute. He was followed by Toby Sibbick two minutes later…
Continue Reading Confident Cochrane on steep learning curve with Hearts
Luminous label lights up new whisky release
In-house designer Hannah Sneddon has created a distinctive luminous label now seen on bottles released by Cask 88 in their series of single cask whiskies sparked by Scotland’s history of witchcraft. ‘The Book of Daemonologie’ is a 13-year-old single malt distilled at a secret distillery (52% ABV, RRP £98). Hannah’s label features an illustration inspired…
Continue Reading Luminous label lights up new whisky release
Queensberry House Trust distributes £500,000 to local charities
Queensberry House Trust has provided £500,000 worth of funding to charities working with older people in the Lothians in an important anniversary year. More older people than ever before will benefit from financial assistance from Queensberry House Trust which is celebrating 25 years of giving with an anniversary grants fund of £500,000. Since 1996, Scottish…
Continue Reading Queensberry House Trust distributes £500,000 to local charities
Remain calm, that’s the message from Robbie Neilson
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson had words of encouragement for the club’s success-hungry fans when he confirmed that two of his injured players could be back against Celtic at Tynecastle in Matchday 12 of 33 in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday (kick-off 12.30). The playcaller declined to divulge the names of the players and but he also revealed that the…
Continue Reading Remain calm, that’s the message from Robbie Neilson
Be immersed in creative AI experiences with ‘The New Real Salon’
A partnership between the University of Edinburgh, The Alan Turing Institute and Edinburgh’s Festivals, ‘The New Real’ is a unique hub for AI, creativity and futures research which is presenting ‘The New Real Salon’ at the Edinburgh Futures Institute on Friday, 28 October: a launch event for the free, drop-in Showcase continuing over the weekend…
Continue Reading Be immersed in creative AI experiences with ‘The New Real Salon’
‘World’s smallest whisky bar’ open for Halloween
Cask 88 is inviting guests to step through the tiny doors of what is claimed to be the world’s smallest whisky bar at 148 Princes Street, Edinburgh, EH2 4BL (at the corner of Shandwick Place and Hope Street to celebrate the launch of the second bottle in their Scottish Witchcraft Series, The Book of Daemonologie. Herbalist…
Continue Reading ‘World’s smallest whisky bar’ open for Halloween