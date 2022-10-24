Grange coach Stevie Grubb reflected on Saturday’s late winner against gutsy Clydesdale and urged his men to produce an action replay of their first quarter form when they next take the field.

Cammie Lothian netted with seconds left to maintain the club’s unblemished six-game record with a 3-2 success over the Glasgow side who traditionally provide difficult opposition for Grange who now have a maximum 18 points from their six men’s Premiership starts.

This was a close shave according to Grubb but Grange, who were missing four players through illness and international call-ups, lead the table by two points from Edinburgh University who have also played six games with Western Wildcats third on 15 points and Watsonians fourth with 12.

Clydesdale are fifth with 11 points and Grubb said that games against the Glasgow side were always difficult as Clydesdale never give up and he said: “We played well in the first quarter and dominated play. We also had a number of chances which we did not take.

“Clydesdale’s coach told me he thought we were going to blow them away after that quarter. It was a really good quarter in terms of possession, but we did not keep that form in the rest of the match.”

Despite the good early play only a Jacob Tweed goal separated the sides until half-time. Tweedie struck again in the third quarter but Clydesdale pulled one back and they scored again with three minutes to go.

Grubb said: “Cammie scored in the final minute to take the points but my message to the guys is simply this: ‘Play as you did in the first quarter the next time we get on the pitch. We can’t allow our intensity to drop and if you do then it is difficult to get it back up again.”

Grange played at St George’s School last Saturday and they will remain there until a problem with the sprinkler system is fixed at their normal venue, Fettes College.

Grubb’s men will also train at independent St George’s in Garscube Terrace until November.

PICTURE: Action from Grange v Uddingston at Fettes college by Nigel Duncan

