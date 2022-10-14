Jeff Hutchins would love to see an action replay of the intensity shown against Glasgow Clan in the Challenge Cup when arch rivals Dundee Stars visit The Fife Ice Arena on Saturday (19.15) in the Premier Sports Elite League.

Fife Flyers’ associate coach said the league fixture comes on the back of a 7-2 Challenge Cup win over Glasgow (picture by Al Goold courtesy of Premier Sports Elite League).

Saturday was, he said, another derby game and he added: “We have a team which can compete with anybody in this league.

“We need to make sure we compete on a nightly basis and we have to build on the excitement of Sunday.

“Hopefully, we will be well-supported (against Dundee) and we have to go about our business in the same way.”

He added: “The fans have been great and we need to give this crowd something to be proud of and excited about.

“It started with work ethic (against Clan) and the goals come off work ethic and, if we can harness that intensity, it will make this place (Fife Ice Arena) a very difficult place to come to.”

Fife travel to Sheffield Steelers, one of the big clubs in the Premier Sports Elite League, on Sunday (16.00) and Hutchins said: “We went down to Nottingham (Panthers) on Saturday and I thought we held our own pretty well.”

