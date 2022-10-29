Johnnie Walker Princes Street, with its stunning views of Edinburgh Castle, has released tickets for their Hogmanay party.

Hosted in the venue’s rooftop 1820 Bar, the event will provide revellers with the perfect blend of live entertainment and mouth-watering food and drinks, as well as unrivalled views of the cityscape when the clock strikes midnight.

Partygoers are advised to act fast, as tickets are expected to be snapped up almost instantly. Those who secure themselves a space will be treated to live music including a DJ set from Turn the Tables, as well as finding themselves with the ultimate vantage point to enjoy the legendary firework display from neighbouring Edinburgh Castle.

The team behind the 1820 Bar has pulled out all the stops for a celebratory spread which includes a choice of canapes as well as flavour packed tasting bowls and charcuterie boards, complimented with creative cocktails, highballs and drams.

For an extra special touch, the menu includes cocktail “wines” inspired by grape varieties 18 Bar team members love. The “white wine” will mimic refreshing Riesling, slightly off-dry, with great acidity followed by stone fruit. For red, the team has created a Pinotage cocktail which is punchy and full bodied with ripe black fruits and soft tannins.

The full menu:

Canapés

Truffle Gougere, wild mushroom

wild mushroom Pressed potato terrine, highland beef tartare.

Arrival drinks, choice of

Princes Street Highball: JW Black Label – Verjus – Fino Sherry – Velvet Falernum – saline – soda

I Don’t Like Whisky: Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla – Rapscallion Burnt Lemon Soda – bitters

Tasting bowls

Chicken liver royale, passion fruit, pineapple, roasted coffee

Seared seabass, shellfish broth

Compote of deer shoulder, artichoke & horseradish

Custard tart, honey & lavender redcurrant & hazelnut

Cocktail “wines”, choice of:

“White”: Tanqueray Ten, Fino Sherry, Kumquat liqueur

Tanqueray Ten, Fino Sherry, Kumquat liqueur “Red”: Johnnie Walker Black Label, Aelder Liqueur, Godello, beetroot

Charcuterie board:

Smoked meat and cheese charcuterie board

Digestif dram & Champagne:

Johnnie Walker Princes Street Winter Blend

Les Parcelles XIV, Pierre Paillard Grand Cru Bouzy, Champagne, France, NV

Rob Maxwell, Head of Johnnie Walker Princes Street, said: “Hogmanay is a big night for any bar, but when you’ve got the views that we’re lucky to enjoy from the 1820 Bar roof terrace and the package our team has created, you’ve got something really special on your hands. 2022 feels extra special as Hogmanay celebrations return to Edinburgh after two years, and we’re glad to be playing our part at Johnnie Walker Princes Street.

“The whole menu is amazing, but the cocktail “wines” alone are worth joining us for as they’re just so creative and taste incredible, and Turn the Tables Hogmanay soundtrack is not to be missed. We’re looking forward to hosting you all for what’s sure to be an unforgettable night.”

Tickets are available priced at £175pp from: https://bit.ly/3TkAg0S

