A double from John Dunbar and a single from Mathieu Roy earned Glasgow Clan their first win of the season thanks to a 3-0 success over Manchester Storm at Braehead.
Dundee Stars were thrashed 5-0 at home to Premier Sports Elite League pace-setters Guildford Flames and Fife Flyers were edged 3-2 by Belfast Giants, the game-winner coming from Sam Ruopp with 75 seconds left when they were short-handed.
Scores: Glasgow Clan 3, Manchester Storm 0; Dundee Stars 0, Guildford Flames 5; Fife Flyers 2, Belfast Giants 3.
PICTURE: Braehead Arena