National charity, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, is urgently seeking volunteers in Edinburgh to raise and train cute puppies for deaf people, as demand for its services increase by 30%.

The charity is in its fortieth year of existence and needs dog lovers in the area to look after its hearing dogs in training so they can help more people with hearing loss.

The deaf charity trains Cocker Spaniels, Labradors, Cockapoos and Miniature Poodles to become life-changing hearing dogs for deaf people. The clever canines alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds such as the doorbell, alarm clock, smoke alarm and even baby monitor. They also provide constant emotional support and companionship – helping deaf people to leave loneliness behind and reconnect with life. Hearing Dogs for Deaf People has released several cute photos of some of its ‘newest trainees’ to encourage people to find out more about volunteering to care for an adorable pup.

Freckles the Cockapoo

The role of a Volunteer Puppy Trainer is to provide an excellent level of care and training for one of the charity’s cute puppies. Volunteers slowly introduce their puppy to new experiences and environments like supermarkets, restaurants, shops, and public transport, so the pup has the confidence to accompany a deaf person everywhere they go as an accredited assistance dog. Volunteer puppy trainers also attend weekly classes and learn all the necessary skills to ensure their puppy becomes a well-behaved dog before the next stage of their training where they learn how to alert deaf people to sounds.

The whole process is funded and supported by Hearing Dogs for Deaf People and each volunteer is assigned a local instructor who will provide full guidance along the way. The charity will cover all expenses related to the puppy’s training, including food, insurance, and veterinary costs.

Victoria Leedham, Head of Volunteering at Hearing Dogs for Deaf People said: “It is a fantastic opportunity to experience the joys of having a dog, without all the associated financial commitments, while making a real difference to deaf people’s lives. You’ll meet like-minded people, make new friends and receive lots of support from us every step of the way.

“If you think you can offer one of our adorable puppies a loving home, we’d love to hear from you!”

Mabel the Cockapoo

Who can be a Volunteer Puppy Trainer?

The role would be perfect for dog lovers in Edinburgh living in a home with a secure garden, and plenty of time to spare every day. You will need access to a computer and video calling facilities for online dog training classes. Unfortunately, the Charity cannot consider applications from those who work full time, even if they work from home.

The Charity encourages those who have had to reconsider getting a pet due to the cost of living crisis to think about looking after one of its puppies.

Edinburgh-based volunteers, Frank and Judy Holmes, said: “We love volunteering as puppy trainers for Hearing Dogs. Roxy is our second puppy and she is going to be leaving us soon to live with her deaf partner. We will be sad to see her go but we know she is going to make someone so happy. It is the thought of all the ways she is going to transform a person’s life that keep us going. Then there’s the challenge and excitement of starting again with a new puppy!

“Since becoming volunteers, we have met lots of wonderful people and puppies and we have made a lot of new friends. It’s a lovely and supportive organisation to be a part of.”

Anyone interested in finding out more or wishing to apply can visit hearingdogs.org.uk/volunteer.

The volunteering team can be reached directly at volunteer@hearingdogs.org.uk or on 01844 348129.

Hamlet the Labrador

Orla the Labrador

