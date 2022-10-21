A glittering evening of pop glamour to kick start the 2022 Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations was announced earlier today (Fri 21st Oct). Pop-princess Sophie Ellis-Bextor, together with special guests Altered Images, will perform at the Night Afore Disco Party with Forth 1 to get the 2022 Edinburgh’s Hogmanay party started.

This all-new family event for disco divas of all ages takes place on Friday 30 December under Edinburgh Castle in Princes Street Gardens and will be hosted by Forth 1 DJ Boogie spinning the wheels of steel with dancefloor classics, spot-prize give-aways, and a few surprises.

Ellis-Bextor gained a whole new audience in 2020 when her Kitchen Discos, performed at home during lockdown with her five sons and recorded by her husband, musician Richard Jones, were watched and enjoyed by 40 million around the world.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor said “Edinburgh’s New Year celebrations are legendary, and I can’t wait to get the party started with new friends from all over the world. Dancing shoes and singing voices are a must for everyone!”

Fronted by vocalist/songwriter Clare Grogan, Altered Images will be performing material from the incredible new LP Mascara Streakz along with crowd pleasing classics such as Happy Birthday and I Could Be Happy.

Clare Grogan said “Honestly thrilled to be part of this Night Afore Party with Sophie! So, I shall be slipping into my platforms and encouraging everyone around me to get their groove on! We all know how much Scotland loves to party so being one of the cheerleaders is a privilege I’ll be taking seriously! Or as seriously as you can in six-inch heels wearing a silver lame dress which I’m sure you’ll agree is as serious as it gets! This will be a moment. Come and See!”

Boogie from Forth 1’s Boogie In The Morning said: “Everyone at Forth 1 is really excited to help kick off Edinburgh’s Hogmanay. It’s always a really special time of year and with our pals Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Altered Images joining us on stage it is sure to be a night to remember. The Night Afore Disco Party with Forth 1 is going to be a great family event and the perfect way to launch Hogmanay at the world’s biggest and best New Year Celebrations.”

For almost 30 years Edinburgh has welcomed the world to celebrate New Year in spectacular style at the famous ‘Edinburgh’s Hogmanay’ festival. After a 3-year absence the city will once again entertain party people from around the world at 3-days of free and ticketed events featuring incredible live music, spectacular fireworks and the world-renowned Street Party. It is for this reason that Edinburgh is known globally as the ‘Home of Hogmanay’.

Night Afore Disco Party with Forth 1 featuring Sophie Ellis-Bextor, with guests Altered Images, takes place on Friday 30 December in Princes Street Gardens from 7.30pm to 10.00pm. Tickets are now on sale from www.edinburghshogmanay.com priced from £32.50 inc. booking fees. Full details of all events in the Edinburgh’s Hogmanay programme will be announced next week.

