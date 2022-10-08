Edinburgh Hospital Broadcasting Service is 60 this year.

Since its beginnings in 1962, the station has counted more than 600 individuals as voluntary members. Many members have gone on to successful careers in broadcasting, from BBC Radio One legend Mark Goodier to Fame Academy’s Richard Park. The service has also hosted a roster of famous visitors from throughout its history including Cliff Richard and the Beatles at the height of their sixties fame, as well as a more recent visit from then-Health Minister, Nicola Sturgeon.

Now broadcasting as red dot radio, the station currently airs a two-hour request programme every day of the year to hospital patients throughout both the Western General and the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

But as it reaches its diamond anniversary, it is more important than ever that red dot radio looks to the future.

The pandemic put a strain on membership numbers and recruiting, and the station needs new members to help with broadcasting, record library and technical maintenance. As members old and new attest, it is a profoundly rewarding, engaging, and fun experience. Most importantly of all, it really makes a difference to those listening in, connecting people with their wardmates and loved ones outside the hospital through their music choices, shoutouts, and nightly competitions.

Real privilege

Chairman Malcolm Kirby, who first volunteered at the station in 1969, said: ‘It’s a real privilege being involved in a service that’s entertained hospital patients for 60 years. It seems that today, just as in the past, there is a real need for this sort of personal service for people who find themselves alone in a strange environment. It’s particularly gratifying that we were able to continue throughout the pandemic with our new online feed providing an invaluable link between the patients and their family and friends at home. Here’s to another 60 years – but I don’t think I’ll be around for that celebration!’

Long-time member Jim Ruxton said: ‘Looking for volunteer work back in 1977, I was told about the Edinburgh Hospital Broadcasting Service. Now here I am, 45 years later, still broadcasting to hospital patients every week! Over the years, I’ve met many hard-working volunteers who have done their best to cheer up patients with friendly chat and by playing the songs they request – some of whom even built our current studios from scratch! It’s also been a privilege to meet so many courageous patients and dedicated hospital staff. Roll on the next 60 years!’

New member Yana said: ‘I have only been volunteering with red dot radio for a couple of months now. Every other volunteer I have met has welcomed me most warmly and getting to know them has been joyful. However, the best part of this is no doubt the contact with the patients. By chatting with them about radio and music, I feel like I am making someone’s day a little brighter.’

Recent messages from patients include: ‘My appreciation again for making people still feel connected when the visiting hours are over. Thanks for providing such a thoughtful and important service’ and ‘You are making my stay in the hospital a lot more pleasant. I have something to look forward to every night.’

The best way to celebrate Edinburgh Hospital Broadcasting Service’s 60th anniversary is to join red dot radio today.

To apply find the information pack here before emailing it to recruitment@reddotradio.co.uk

Any former members are also welcome to join the 60th anniversary party on Saturday 12 November for a cost of £30. Contact malcolm.kirby@ehbs.co.uk to get involved.

The Forth Radio network studio in its first yearfeaturing Moira Furmage second right who will attend the 60th anniversary party for members old and new volunteers in November

Long-serving member Jim Ruxton interviews then Health Minister Nicola Sturgeon in a special outside broadcast

