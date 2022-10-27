Glasgow Clan have sacked head coach Malcolm Cameron after a disastrous start to the Elite League season.



The 53-year-old has seen his men skid to 16 straight defeats this season, ten in the Premier Sports Elite League and six in the Challenge cup, and he leaves with immediate effect.



Assistant player-coach Stephen Dixon, a 37-year-old, Canadian-born, centre ice who was recruited by Cameron, takes over as interim head coach, assisted by 29-year-old Canadian wing or centre, Dyson Stevenson, who only joined the injury-hit club recently. Last season, he was club captain.



Cameron (pictured by Al Goold and courtesy of the Premier Sports Elite League) from Cole Harbour, Canada, joined the Clan before the 2021/22 season and a club statement said that, despite a late start to the campaign, he led the club to a respectable sixth place finish in the Elite Ice Hockey League.



The statement added: “Results in the early part of this season have been very disappointing and the club will now explore possible options to succeed him to take the Clan forward.”

