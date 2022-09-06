Network Rail and suicide prevention charity, Samaritans have joined together with other mental health charities and will hold a wellbeing event at Waverley Station on Wednesday.

Samaritans will be represented along with representatives from Network Rail, Railway Mission, Breathing Space and United to Prevent Suicide to speak to members of the public and offer information. The stand will be in the Marketplace next to Platform 2.

World Suicide Prevention Day takes place on 10 September which aims to remind the public it is okay to ask someone about having suicidal thoughts. The message is that asking about their feelings could save someone’s life.

Arlene Dickson, Samaritans’ Rail Regional Development Lead for Scotland, said: “We are all really looking forward to connecting with people within the railway station. We know how challenging these last few years have been for people and support is needed now more than ever.

“We know if someone is feeling suicidal it may be hard to get through to them, as they might be distant or distracted and not respond right away. Asking someone if they’re suicidal won’t make things worse. Evidence shows it could help them and give them permission to open up. So, we’re here to remind the public that they’re not alone, showing them the power of listening and starting a conversation. If you’re worried about someone, just let them know there is always someone they can turn to, whether that’s family, friends or a 24/7 helpline like Samaritans.”

Allan Brooking, Community Safety Manager for Network Rail Scotland, said: “Scotland’s Railway plays a vital role in supporting WSPD as it helps to break the stigma associated with suicide and helps us to understand how the rail industry can help to prevent suicide. Thanks to the work of the wider rail industry and our partners like Samaritans, we have made significant strides helping vulnerable people on and around the railways.

“However, we appreciate there are many people struggling in these exceptionally difficult times and we support this campaign which encourages the public to have lifesaving conversations if they are worried about a friend, colleague or loved one.”

Although it may not seem that way incidents such as this on the railway account for a very small minority of suicides in the UK each year. Sadly these are events which come into the public sphere because of travel disruptions, but the incidents are less than 5% of all UK suicides each year.

Anyone can contact Samaritans, free, 24/7, 365 days a year and if you’re going through a tough time, you don’t have to face it alone. You can call 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org

Photo Chris O’Donovan Samaritans

Like this: Like Loading...