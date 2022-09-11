Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland is to undertake a programme of repairs to overhead gantry sign panels on the M9 and M90 during September.

A series of overnight motorway or slip road closures are required to allow safe access for operatives to the gantries spanning over the carriageway in each location. These closures will typically be in place between the hours of 8pm and 6am each weeknight over a three-week period.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “The programme of repairs to overhead gantries on the M9 and M90 has been carefully planned to minimise their impact on the travelling public.

“We always avoid closing roads wherever it is safe and practical to do so, however the specific locations of these overhead gantries are such that motorway and slip road closures are necessary for the safety of our operatives and motorists.

“We’ve scheduled the works to take place overnight to minimise disruption and we thank motorists in advance for their patience and understanding. “

The works are weather dependent and so could be postponed and rearranged at short notice if high winds are forecast.

Consultation has taken place with all relevant stakeholders including local authorities and Police Scotland in advance of these works to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements.

The three-week repair programme is detailed below:

Start End Location Duration Traffic Management Diversion Route 12 Sept 13 Sept M90 Southbound between Junctions 2 & 3 1 Night Two phases of single lane closures, Phase 1: Lanes 1 & 2 closed; all traffic to use bus lane.Phase 2: Bus lane and Lane 1 closed, all traffic in Lane 2. N/A 12 Sept 13 Sept M90 Southbound at Junction 1C 1 Night Full closure southbound All traffic diverted down the J1C SB offslip and back up the onslip 13 Sept 14 Sept M90 Southbound at Junction 1B 1 Night Full closure southbound All traffic diverted down the J1B SB offslip and back up the onslip 13 Sept 14 Sept M90 Southbound between Junction 1B & Queensferry Crossing 1 Night Traffic reduced to a single lane southbound on the M90 from J1B N/A 14 Sept 15 Sept M90 Southbound between J1B & 1C 1 Night Full closure southbound The diversion route will be via M90 J1C, A985, Castle Rd, Ferry Toll Road and B981 to J1B. 15 Sept 16 Sept M90 Southbound before J1A 1 Night Full closure southbound M90 closed SB before J1A, with traffic diverted up the SB J1A offslip and back down the onslip 15 Sept 16 Sept M90 Southbound after J1A 1 Night Traffic reduced to a single lane southbound on the M90 from J1A N/A 16 Sept 17 Sept M90 Southbound J1A On-slip 1 Night Slip Road closure Diversion via M90 NB to J1B then turning and following M90 SB to J1A 16 Sept 17 Sept M90 Southbound J1A 1 Night Full closure southbound (Two phases) Phase 1: Lane 1 and 2 closed on approach to J1A SB and then directed off the M90 at J1A SB offlsip and back on to the M90 via the onslip.Phase 2: M90 J1A SB Offslip diversion via M90 SB to M9 J1A, M9 SB to J1, turn at Newbridge roundabout, M9 NB to J1A the M90 NB to diversion end. 19 Sept 20 Sept M90 SouthboundAfter J1A to J1 1 Night Lane closure (Lane 1 closed) N/A 20 Sept 21stSept A90 Eastbound at M90 J1 1 Night All access to the A90 EB from the M90 closed.The Public Transport Link will remain open and unaffected. Diversion via M90 SB, M9 SB, A8 EB and Maybury Road NB 21stSept 22ndSept M90 Southbound J1 1 Night Full closure southbound Diversion via A90 EB, Maybury Road SB, A8 WB and M9. 22ndSept 23rdSept M9 Southbound between J1 & 2 1 Night Full closure southbound Diversion via M9 J2 Philipstoun, A904 and then M90 South to M9 J1A 22ndSept 23rdSept M9 Northbound between J1 & 2 1 Night Full closure of the M9 northbound plus closure of the M8 Junction 2 eastbound offslip towards the M9. M9 closed NB before J1, with traffic diverted via the NB J1 slip roads.M8 J2 EB offslip via M8 continuing EB to J1, turning at Hermiston Gait Roundabout and using M8 WB to J2 offslip to M9. 23rdSept 24 Sept M9 J1 Northbound onslip 1 Night M9 J1 NB onslip closure Diversion via A8 EB, A720 SB to Hermiston Gait, M8 WB to J2 26 Sept 27 Sept M90 Northbound between J1 and J1A 1 Night Single lane closures in three phases on the M90 northbound and on the A90 WB on approach to the M90. N/A 27 Sept 28 Sept M90 Northbound on Queensferry Crossing 1 Night Single lane closures in two phases on the M90 northbound N/A 28 Sept 29 Sept M90 Northbound at J1B 1 Night Full closure northbound Full closure of the M90 northbound at J1B with diversion down J1B NB offslip then back up the onslip 29 Sept 30 Sept M90 Northbound at J1C 1 Night Full closure northbound Full closure of the M90 northbound at J1C with diversion via the J1C NB offslip then back up the onslip 30 Sept 1 Oct M90 Northbound J1C Offslip 1 Night M90 NB J1C offslip closure Full closure of the M90 northbound offslip at J1C with diversion via J1B and the B980

