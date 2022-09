Edinburgh has an important role to play in the days after the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II which was announced by Buckingham Palace on Thursday afternoon.

As The Queen died in Scotland her coffin will be brought to Holyrood Palace after which she will lie at rest in St Giles. There are already many street closures in the Old Town and at the Palace to prepare for the expected crowds.

Scenes around The Palace of Holyroodhouse on Friday one day after the death of HM THe Queen was announced. PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Scenes around The Palace of Holyroodhouse on Friday one day after the death of HM THe Queen was announced. PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Scenes around The Palace of Holyroodhouse on Friday one day after the death of HM THe Queen was announced. PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Scenes around The Palace of Holyroodhouse on Friday one day after the death of HM THe Queen was announced. PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Scenes around The Palace of Holyroodhouse on Friday one day after the death of HM THe Queen was announced. PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Scenes around The Palace of Holyroodhouse on Friday one day after the death of HM THe Queen was announced. PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Scenes around The Palace of Holyroodhouse on Friday one day after the death of HM THe Queen was announced. PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Scenes around The Palace of Holyroodhouse on Friday one day after the death of HM THe Queen was announced. PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Scenes around The Palace of Holyroodhouse on Friday one day after the death of HM THe Queen was announced. PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Scenes around The Palace of Holyroodhouse on Friday one day after the death of HM THe Queen was announced. PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Scenes around The Palace of Holyroodhouse on Friday one day after the death of HM THe Queen was announced. PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Scenes around The Palace of Holyroodhouse on Friday one day after the death of HM THe Queen was announced. PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Scenes around The Palace of Holyroodhouse on Friday one day after the death of HM THe Queen was announced. PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Scenes around The Palace of Holyroodhouse on Friday one day after the death of HM THe Queen was announced. PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Scenes around The Palace of Holyroodhouse on Friday one day after the death of HM THe Queen was announced. PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Scenes around The Palace of Holyroodhouse on Friday one day after the death of HM THe Queen was announced. PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Scenes around The Palace of Holyroodhouse on Friday one day after the death of HM THe Queen was announced. PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Scenes around The Palace of Holyroodhouse on Friday one day after the death of HM THe Queen was announced. PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Scenes around The Palace of Holyroodhouse on Friday one day after the death of HM THe Queen was announced. PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Scenes around The Palace of Holyroodhouse on Friday one day after the death of HM THe Queen was announced. PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Scenes around The Palace of Holyroodhouse on Friday one day after the death of HM THe Queen was announced. PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Scenes around The Palace of Holyroodhouse on Friday one day after the death of HM THe Queen was announced. PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Scenes around The Palace of Holyroodhouse on Friday one day after the death of HM THe Queen was announced. PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Like this: Like Loading...