

Miles Briggs Lothian MSP reminds our readers that since it is September it is time for a Macmillan Coffee Morning.

Macmillan Cancer Support does whatever it takes to support people in Scotland from the moment they are diagnosed. The charity’s health professionals are working in Scotland, with local Macmillan Benefits advisors at the end of the phone, and the charity’s Improving the Cancer Journey team providing much needed support with the emotional, practical and financial impact of cancer.

The cancer charity relies almost entirely on public donations and Macmillan is calling on people to dust off their aprons and get involved in this year’s Macmillan Coffee Morning to raise invaluable funds.



if you are holding a coffee morning for the charity then let us know and we will help you publicise it.

Kate Seymour, Macmillan Cancer Support said: “Last year, people hosted Coffee Mornings across Scotland and raised over £710,000 which was amazing. It helped us to provide much needed support, including Macmillan Grants to over 4,000 people in Scotland. Whether you host a Coffee Morning or join in, every penny raised helps Macmillan to provide the local services that people living with cancer desperately need, especially at the moment.

“This year, Macmillan Coffee Morning is on Friday 30 September. Whether it’s a traybake with pals in the garden, a virtual Coffee Morning by screen, or a cuppa and cake in the office, hold yours however and whenever you like. There are so many reasons to host a Coffee Morning – whatever your reason, it’s a great one! Every Coffee Morning has the power to raise vital pounds.”



