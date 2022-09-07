Scottish Careers Week is back from 7-11 November and schools, employers and career practitioners are all encouraged to get involved.

The campaign comes at an important time for people across the country as they deal with the cost-of-living crisis, the ongoing fall-out of the pandemic, and the climate emergency.

As people think about their career and education choices in response to these pressures, Scottish Careers Week will crucially help people of all ages access and understand the opportunities out there, and the support available to them.Delivered by Skills Development Scotland (SDS), the national skills agency, along with a wide range of local and national partners, Scottish Careers Week aims to build on the success of the first campaign in 2021 to showcase job opportunities across Scotland’s industries.

The week will feature a wide range of events and activities to help people explore, understand and manage their career choices, and the services and resources available to support them.

With an expert SDS careers adviser in every state secondary school, and over 50 career centres across Scotland, events will take place across the country to highlight the support available for school pupils right through to adult career changers.

SDS’s Head of CIAG Operations Sharon McIntyre said: “The Career Review has shone a light on the importance of building people’s knowledge and experience of the world of work, from early years right through their career journey.

“We hope to have more schools, employers and organisations across Scotland join us this year and get involved with Scottish Careers Week. By working together, we can ensure people of all ages have exciting opportunities this November to explore their career options.”

