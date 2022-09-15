Challenge Cup: Dundee Stars 2, Fife Flyers 4

Fife Flyers, coached by Todd Dutiaume (pictured), collected their second win in the Challenge Cup thanks to a 4-2 success at arch rivals Dundee Stars.

The result was revenge for Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat by the Tayside team and adds a second road success to the Fife club’s record in the competition having won 6-5 at Glasgow Clan.

Janne Kivilahti scored after 11 and 15 minutes as the visitors got off the a fine start and Chris Lawrence, who only arrived from Australia on Tuesday, added a third a minute later.

Zack Phillips added a fourth after 42 minutes before Dundee opened their account ten minutes later through Ryan Verrier.

Romans Semjonovs added a second for the home side four minutes after that but Stars failed to add to their total.

