Rt Hon Lord Provost and Lord Lieutenant of the City of Edinburgh Robert Aldridge, said: “These past ten days have marked a significant, historic occasion globally, and it is with immense pride that we can look back on Edinburgh’s contribution. We are proud to have had the opportunity to demonstrate our appreciation, admiration and respect for the Queen who loved Scotland and its capital city.It was my honour to represent the city at the ceremonial events that have taken place at home and to then attend Her Majesty’s funeral earlier today in London, where I was joined by the Council Leader. There was an atmosphere of camaraderie as people celebrated her life and said their final farewells.”



Council Leader Cammy Day said: It was an honour to attend Westminster Abbey to be part of the final send-off for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Edinburgh’s response has been heartfelt and dignified, showing the city’s people at their best.Today’s service at Westminster Abbey was a significant moment in history and appropriate for Her Late Majesty’s long-serving dedication and public duty.My thoughts are with the Royal Family as they grieve.

“In Edinburgh, thousands of people turned out to watch the funeral service in Holyrood Park, where it was screened live.People can also pay their own respects in the Books of Condolence in locations across the city or online where almost 2000 people have paid tribute virtually.”



