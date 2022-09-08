AM Bid, Scotland’s largest bid and tender specialist, has announced the promotion of Chantelle Seaborn to Bid Development Director as part of a senior management team restructure.

Having joined the Edinburgh-based firm nearly two years ago, Chantelle steps up from the role of Senior Bid Manager.

She brings experience of the housing and heritage sectors, and of growing a private sector consultancy to a £2 million turnover.

In addition to being an APMP-certified Bid Practitioner, Chantelle is a Chartered Surveyor, Fellow of the Institute of Housing and has a Post Graduate Diploma in Facilities Management.

Chantelle complements a new senior management team at the Edinburgh-based company which now also includes founder Andrew Morrison, Philip Thomson (Bid Director), Jeanette Shaw (Senior Bid Manager), Gavin Cowan (Business Support Manager) and Carrie Campbell (Non-Executive Finance Director).

The restructure comes as managing director David Gray departs to take up a senior bid role with a large PLC and strategic supplier to the UK Government and Andrew Morrison said: “I’m delighted to welcome Chantelle as a key member of our new senior management team.

“In the time she has been with the company she has demonstrated the qualities which I am confident will see her prove a big success in the role as we continue to grow.

“I’d like to place on record my thanks to David for all his hard work over the past six years. His leaving was one of the factors behind the changes, others being I wanted to provide leadership opportunities for more of our talented team which in time will allow the business to be less reliant on myself.”

Welcoming her appointment, Chantelle said: “I’m excited to be appointed Bid Development Director, leading an exceptional bid team with an industry-leading success rate. The new senior management team will enable us to expand our services further at a time of significant growth for AM Bid.”

The firm was established in 2014 by Andrew Morrison and has independently audited bid success rates at over 80 per cent, while deriving 75 per cent of its revenues every month from returning customers and referrals.

Last year AM Bid recorded a £1 million turnover for the first time and also launched Ultimate Tender Coach, a public sector bid writing training programme which is available on a digital platform and allows users to learn at their own pace from industry-leading experts.

David Gray said: “I’ve had a fantastic six years at AM Bid and am extremely proud of what the company has achieved in my time as Managing Director, particularly in emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic to achieve a record turnover year with a growing client book.

“I’m excited to be beginning a new challenge but also delighted that this has provided opportunities for well-earned and richly deserved promotions for some of the AM Bid team. I wish the company all the best for the future and I know it is in great hands with a strong management team taking it forward.”

