Age Scotland has welcomed the First Minister’s rent freeze for private and socially rented homes as older tenants in Scotland struggle to cope with the crippling cost of living crisis.

Freezing rents until the spring and banning evictions over winter will give some reassurance to the hundreds of thousands of older renters who find themselves faced with soaring energy bills and the rising cost of essentials, including food.

Adam Stachura, head of policy and communications at Age Scotland, said: “Older people on low incomes in Scotland are facing one of the worst cost of living crisis in memory. For the growing number of older people living in rented accommodation today’s announcement is at least one less thing for them to worry about over winter.

“Many of the older people who live in socially rented homes in Scotland are in some of the country’s most economically deprived areas, and we know that they are terrified about their rocketing energy bills. Older people are telling us they will cut back on buying food, skip meals or heat just one room of their house to be able to pay their bills. It’s not unacceptable in 21st century Scotland.

“Age Scotland would like to have seen more from the Scottish Government about making sure older people are claiming every penny that they are entitled to, supporting our calls to the First Minster for a national benefits uptake campaign. This is a missing part of a plan to try to mitigate against the devastating impact of the cost of living crisis.

“Hundreds of millions of pounds are missing from the pockets of the lowest income older people, and unless there is greater awareness of the benefits available to them – and they are helped to access them – there are going to be tragic consequences during this bleak winter.”

Age Scotland’s 0800 12 44 222 helpline can support older people to identify any social security they are missing, such as Pension Credit, Council Tax Reduction, Attendance Allowance and help with energy bills.

They also have an online benefits calculator at www.age.scot/benefitscalculator

