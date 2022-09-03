Offering authentic antipodean coffee know-how in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle, Source has rapidly established itself as one of Edinburgh’s leading specialty coffee destinations.

Owner and manager Andrew Cohen brings his experience of running a café in his native Sydney to Edinburgh. The timing of his opening could have been better: “I always wanted to get back into coffee..and after 6 years here in Edinburgh I thought that now was the right time…not knowing a pandemic was about to arrive!”. The Source Coffee Company roasts locally (in a ‘super serene’ spot in Haddington) at least three times a week to ensure peak freshness. Source also offers barista training.

In order to ensure consistency with the roastery, the coffee bar was renamed Source instead of Brew’d at the start of 2022. Having started out purely as a takeaway, which operated throughout the various lockdowns, the compact coffee bar was refitted in early 2022. The interior was initially rough and ready; the initial priority was cranking out cracking coffee. Since the start of this year the interior has been reoriented and upgraded. It now features some stylish artwork which creates an eye-catching contrast with the traditional cornices. Seating for around half a dozen customers allows you to enjoy Source coffee on a dreich, damp day.

Among the best espresso offerings oozing out of their Kees van der Westen machine have been a citrusy Colombia Las Mercedes and a Ugandan Kisinga from Omwani Coffee. The latter was satisfyingly smooth and beautifully made, typical of the consistent excellence of the coffee they serve. Even their decafs have a greater complexity than you usually find. As well as espresso-based drinks, Source offers pour over coffee, using either a v60 or Kalita Wave. Andrew and the other baristas are always keen to engage in coffee chat and help customers appreciate subtle differences. On our last visit, a barista from another leading specialty coffee ‘mecca’ in the city (Machina Espresso, which recently relocated to Marchmont) was tasting their wares and praising Cohen on his rich and vibrant brews; a testament to the calibre of the coffee served at Source. A varied selection of Source beans are available in the the coffee bar, as well as brewing equipment that will help you get the best out of them.

Source also serves vegan hot chocolate, Shubui teas, craft sodas and plant based food. Their range of baking includes cronuts, a dangerously moreish croissant-doughnut amalgamation.

Along with vinyl specialists Assai Records over the road, and businesses such as Greek Artisan Pastries, Gooseneck Coffee and the second-hand bookshops of West Port, this is an increasingly interesting quarter of the city. Source Coffee is a very welcome addition to it.

Source Coffee Company 4 Spittal Street, EH3 9DX

