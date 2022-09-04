Sir Chris Hoy, Gregor Townsend, Al Kellock, Shanaze Reade, Elaine C Smith and Jennifer Reoch led the way on Sunday as they joined hundreds of other cyclists to participate in Social Bite’s ‘Break the Cycle’ event, which raises money to end homelessness across the UK.

The inaugural ride was held last year and this year with fundraisers signing up for ‘Team Hoy’ or ‘Team Tom Smith’ and cycling a 66-mile route from Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, through to BT Murrayfield, in Edinburgh.

A new 20-mile challenge and a 3-mile cycle rout were added which helped to ensure there were fundraising opportunities for all ages and ability levels. Participants and their families were also treated to a festival atmosphere at the end site, with food and drink from some of the country’s top suppliers, as well as a comedy routine from Elaine C Smith and music from a range of local acts.

Fitness guru, Mr Motivator, was also on hand to warm up the cyclists at all start-lines before they set off, and then again at BT Murrayfield, to make sure everyone was warmed down and ready to relax and celebrate with friends and family.

Former Scotland rugby international and current Glasgow Warriors Managing Director, Al Kellock, also took part, leading ‘Team Tom Smith’, which comprised rugby stars of yesteryear. 10% of all their fundraising is being donated to a trust set up by the Scottish Rugby community in aid of Tom Smith’s family, after the former Scotland and British & Irish Lions prop tragically passed away in April 2022.

Rainy start on Sunday morning

Sir Chris Hoy, Jennifer Reoch, Mr Motivator, Josh Littlejohn and Al Kellock

The total raised so fair will include an extraordinarily generous anonymous donation of £500,000 anonymous donation towards Social Bite’s plans to build a new village in Greater Glasgow, with fundraising open for the rest of the month, with many virtual challenges being completed during September.

Josh Littlejohn MBE, CEO and Co-Founder of Social Bite, who completed the cycle for the second year, said: “What a thrill it’s been to have Break the Cycle back bigger and better than ever before. We’re really thankful to our star supporters Sir Chris, Al, Shanaze, Elaine and Jennifer, as well as the thousand passionate fundraisers who’ve made the whole event so special.

“We know times are tough at the moment for everyone, so we really do appreciate that so many people have got on board this year to fundraise. The money raised will help us provide vital support to people across the country who’ve experienced homelessness. This can be through a variety of means, from our plans to build two new villages, to empowering people into employment, or by providing people with free, fresh food when they need it most.

“It’s been fantastic to see so many people come together for what’s been an incredible event. The hard work continues now as we put the money raised to good use and help break the cycle of homelessness. We’re all very grateful to all of our supporters and partners who have helped push the campaign forward.”

Sir Chris Hoy with a couple of penny farthings as his escort

As well as the physical cycle routes, participants in this year’s Break the Cycle were also able take on virtual challenges to raise money from wherever in the country and no matter their current fitness level.

Attempts ranged from long-distance, endurance challenges through to different exercise routines and daily fitness regimes.

Sir Chris Hoy said: “I’ve been a big fan of Social Bite and the work it does for a number of years now, from the very-first sleep out event through the first Break the Cycle campaign last year.

“To see how they’ve built upon last year’s success is really impressive and it’s a pleasure to be a part of the great work they do.

“What a day we’ve had, it’s been really inspiring to meet all the other cyclists to hear their stories and more about the impact the money raised will have.”

Al Kellock said: “I’m really proud of Team Tom Smith and the efforts everyone at Glasgow Warriors has gone to, to support Social Bite’s Break the Cycle campaign, which does so much to support those who need it most.

“There’s still time to donate so I’d encourage all Scottish rugby fans to give what they can to help us raise as much money as possible for the cause as well as supporting the creation of a trust for Tom Smith’s family after his tragic passing.”

To find our more or donate, please visit: breakthecycle.co.uk

Mr Motivator

Sir Chris Hoy at the finish line at BT Murrayfield

