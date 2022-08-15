Scary Biscuits Promotions is presenting a diverse showcase of some of the best Scottish music talent for Edinburgh Fringe 2022, at the Pleasance music hub at EICC (Venue 150), in the cabaret style Lammermuir Theatre, and the Lomond Theatre.

A genre busting bunch of tunes, songs and performers: award winning singer songwriters, folk, rootsy blues rock, insurgent country, punk, Afrobeats, americana and a hint of mariachi.

Dive into a world of music and stories with a diverse group of performers, with a wide range of ages and experience, including two female fronted bands. Be transported for a short while into a world of Scottish folk, a backstreet rock joint with a hint of Memphis, a west African Friday night party, or a New Mexico cantina with a whiff of tequila and desert dust.

Adam Holmes: Hope Park

Wednesday 17 – Tuesday 23 August, 7pm – Lammermuir Theatre)

Acclaimed Edinburgh-born singer-songwriter is one of the brightest stars on the UK roots music scene. An old soul on young shoulders, he combines masterful songwriting and a voice that has been praised as the best of his generation. This show will mix his own original songs, including from his upcoming album Hope Park, with favourites from the Scottish trad songbook.

www.adamholmesmusic.co.uk



The Countess of Fife

Friday 26 August, 7pm – Lammermuir Theatre

New insurgent alt country outfit led by The Rezillos’ Fay Fife. Think the Cramps meet Johnny Cash in an unholy alchemy of country, punk and gospel. Four-piece band and original songs. Fay’s glorious vocals combine with Allan McDowall’s singing guitars and harmony vocals to create a perfect storm to play with your emotions. Previewing songs from their upcoming debut studio album, Star of the Sea.

www.countessoffife.com

Dean Owens

From Leith to Tucson – Friday 12, Saturday 13 August, 7pm Lammermuir Theatre

Songs and stories from Best UK Act 2021 (Americana-UK’s readers poll), from the “Man From Leith’s” extensive back catalogue. A unique blend of Americana and Scottish roots – the unfettered enthusiasm of a rock’n’roller and the sympathetic delivery of folk’s best storytellers.

Also

Dean Owens & The Sinners (with special guest Kirsten Adamson)

Thursday 18 August, 7.30pm – Lomond Theatre

Let award-winning Scottish troubadour and his band of Sinners (with special guest Kirsten Adamson, daughter of Big Country’s Stuart) transport you to a sepia-stained cantina with songs from his internationally acclaimed Sinner’s Shrine album (recorded with musicians from Calexico).

Songs of love and lust, sinners and saints, the displaced, the wanderers and the border ghosts.

www.deanowens.com

Liz Jones & Broken Windows

Wednesday 17 August, 9pm – Lomond Theatre

Gutsy, jazzy, bluesy, roots rock from Edinburgh band who sound like they’ve been lurking on the dark side of Memphis; with blistering guitar, sparkling percussion and classy, smoky vocals. Fronted by singer songwriter Liz Jones, the 6 piece band includes veteran Blues’n’Trouble axeman John Bruce, along with rising keys maestro Jamie Hamilton and percussionist Suzy Cargill.

