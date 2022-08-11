Army At The Fringe opened at Hepburn House in August 2017 aiming to spark conversations about what the Army is and what it stands for in the 21st century.

Here are just two of the shows on in East Claremont Street for you to see.

Heroin to Hero

The one-man show based on the true and unbelievable story of Paul Boggie who went from heroin addict to guarding the Queen at Buckingham palace. On death’s door from a heroin addiction, failed by the system designed to keep him there for profit, Paul needed to free himself from his doomed future. This show is a roller-coaster ride of hard-to-believe coincidences and heartache that led Paul to guarding the Queen! Thrown into an intoxicating visceral world that will leave you questioning your beliefs, you will see Paul’s life choices open up endless possibilities.

For Queen and Country

Major Denis Rake MC was an actor recruited by Churchill’s Special Operations Executive to spy on the Nazis in occupied Paris during WW2. Denis was told to be discreet, so he became a drag queen entertaining Nazi officers in a Parisian nightclub! Writer/director Paul Stone discovered Denis’ story while making the BBC TV programme Secret Agent Selection and shines a light on the contribution of the LGBT+ community to WW2. Neil Summerville, ‘a beautifully nuanced performer’ (WhatsOnStage.com) brings Denis to life through comedy, drama and song.

Edinburgh, UK. 5th Aug, 2022. Neil Summerville actor meets Major General Sir Alastair Bruce, Governor of Edinburgh Castle. Neil performs in Queen & Country at Army @ The Fringe during Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Written by Paul Stone the play is based on real life story of Major Denis Rake recruited by the secret services to spy on the Nazis during World War II & became a drag queen entertaining German officers in a nightclub in occupied Paris. ALL PHOTOS Tom Duffin Photographer.

