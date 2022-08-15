Three Edinburgh friends started up an inclusive running club which aims to bring people together through sport to talk about mental health.

Jack Paladini, Elliot Grant-Conlin and Jack Henry started Reekie Runners in February this year to provide an inclusive and welcoming space for people of all fitness levels helping them to meet new people, do a bit of exercise and talk about mental health.

The club meets every second Sunday at 10am for a short jog and runners then go to Machina Coffee on Marchmont Road for a coffee, croissant and a chat. The next one taking place on Sunday 28 August.

Reekie Runners was inspired by the capital and set up for the people who live here. The three friends want to provide opportunities for people to have a jog, a chat and coffee in an inclusive and welcoming space.

The club has grown dramatically through word of mouth with people coming from all over the city to run, with many getting to know about the group on Instagram.

Joining an established running club can be a daunting experience but Reekie Runners welcome people of all abilities and fitness levels. There has always been a gap for a social running club where ego is left at home, and everyone comes together to be around like-minded people.

Elliot Grant-Conlin said: “We want to create an inclusive space for all. Our aim is by getting people moving and talking, we can talk more freely about mental health and provide a space to talk for all. It doesn’t matter how fit or fast you are, Reekie Runners is the place for you.”

