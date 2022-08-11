Police in Edinburgh and Midlothian are appealing for information to trace a 34-year-old man reported missing from the Royal Edinburgh Hospital.

Paul Taylor was last seen around 11pm on Wednesday 10 August 2022 in John Street, Penicuik.

He is described as 5 feet 7 inches (170cm) tall, slim build with close-cropped dark hair, and tattoos on his neck. He was last seen wearing an orange and grey t-shirt, orange shorts and a medical moonboot on one leg. It is possible he’s since changed.

There is concern for Paul as he requires regular medication and left without any supplies.

If you have any information or think you may have seen Paul please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 4229 of 10 August 2022.

