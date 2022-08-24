One of the resources staff at Central Library, Roshni Gallagher, is one of the winners of the Edwin Morgan Poetry Award.

There are four poets who split the £20,000 prize which rewards outstanding promise by supporting writers who will go on to develop a collection of poems.

Roshni said: “It’s a huge honour and an incredible joy to be one of this year’s Edwin Morgan Poetry Award winners. The talent of all the shortlisted poets is immense. I’m so grateful to Edwin Morgan for his kindness, generosity, and belief in young Scottish poets.”

The other four runners up were Titilayo Farukuoye, Alyson Kissner and Michael Mullen.

David Kinloch the Chair of the Edwin Morgan Trust said: “I am delighted to see such a range of new voices featuring in their year’s awards. Each of these young poets is producing work that will impact on Scottish poetry in different and challenging ways.”

The judging panel comprised Vain (Anthony Ezekiel) Capildeo, Maria Fusco, Gillebride MacMillan, Alicia Pirmohamed, and Nadine Aisha Jassat. The award was presented at the Edinburgh International Book Festival on Monday evening.

Roshni second from the left with the other winners

