The John Lewis Partnership is recruiting new staff to fill more than 10,000 temporary roles across the country this Christmas to meet increased demand over the busy festive period.

The company has also confirmed it will offer free food to all Partners and temporary workers from 3 October to 6 January to help with the cost of living.

John Lewis Partner, Megan puts the finishing touches to the retailer’s Christmas Shop in it’s Oxford Street shop ahead of opening today (26 September)

The 10,000 jobs include roles in Waitrose and John Lewis shops as well as their wider distribution network.

John Lewis Partnership will recruit 4,000 seasonal roles across our 331 Waitrose shops, including supermarket assistants, night shift workers and customer delivery drivers as well as 2,000 temporary roles for the 34 John Lewis stores, including sales and merchandising positions.

Anyone interested in these in-store positions can register their interest now at jlpjobs.com/Christmas with jobs going live in September and October. A number of permanent roles throughout the Partnership are also being advertised on the site.

In addition, John Lewis are recruiting 4,000 roles in their supply chain through the recruitment agencies theye work with, including warehouse workers and drivers to support the expected increase in Waitrose.com and John Lewis.com orders. More details on how to apply for supply chain roles can be found here.

Successful candidates will receive a competitive salary, training and potential development opportunities, as well as flexible and blended working in a company that seeks to be the most inclusive in the UK.

Andrew Murphy, Chief Operations Officer at the John Lewis Partnership, said: “We pride ourselves on creating a happy workplace because it’s our Partners who make the difference and it’s thanks to them that John Lewis and Waitrose are two of the UK’s best-loved brands. We are looking forward to welcoming people across the country to grow our team and ensure we deliver a great Christmas for our customers.”

John Lewis Distribution Centre Magna Park Fen Street

