The Scottish Greens are calling for the Russian Consul General in Edinburgh to be expelled from the UK ‘with immediate effect’.

The call comes six months to the day since Russia launched its brutal invasion of Ukraine, which also celebrates its independence day on Wednesday.

The Green say that Russian Consul General, Andrey Yakovlev, and his staff should be banished and their official Kremlin residence at Melville Street forced to close after discovering it is being used to promote pro-war messaging.

The Consul’s official social media accounts including Facebook and Twitter are being used to spread propaganda and false narratives about the invasion.

Scottish Greens external affairs spokesman Ross Greer MSP, who was sanctioned by the Russian regime earlier this month, said: “This Kremlin mouthpiece cannot be allowed to keep spreading its repugnant lies under the cover of a so-called consulate in Scotland’s capital.”

“Scotland stands with Ukraine and overwhelmingly rejects the poison being shared across the official social media channels of Russia’s representatives in Edinburgh.”

“The Consul and his staff have no place here while they continue to peddle falsehoods and pro Russian military dogma, and we call for the UK Government to expel them immediately.”

“As this unjustifiable offensive reaches the six-month mark, we hope this will send a strong message of support to not just those fighting to defend Ukraine, but to all those who have fled to Scotland to seek sanctuary.”

“Every moment the Consul is allowed to stay is a slap in the face to the thousands of Ukrainians who have been forced to flee to Scotland and other parts of the UK.”

“On Ukraine’s independence day we must reaffirm our solidarity with those defending its freedom. The UK Government should do this by immediately expelling Mr Yakovlev and closing his Edinburgh propaganda office.”

The Russian Consulate on Melville Street Photo courtesy of Matt Donlan

