Walking with Ghosts is adapted from Gabriel Byrne’s best-selling 2020 memoir of the same name, and it follows the actor from his childhood in Ireland to his Hollywood career.

Growing up on the outskirts of Dublin, Byrne sought refuge in a world of imagination among the fields and hills near his home, at the edge of a rapidly encroaching city. Eventually, he turned to amateur dramatics on the advice of a friend after failing to become a priest and a plumber.



Directed by three-time Emmy award-winning director Lonny Price, Walking with Ghosts is a lyrical homage to the people and landscapes that ultimately shape our destinies.

Walking with Ghosts marks Landmark Productions’ return to the Festival following the world premiere of Medicine in 2021.

Mr Byrne posed for photographers on stage at The King’s Theatre on Wednesday afternoon, showing us some of the many expressions he might use in the work which is two hours 20 minutes duration. The programme is reproduced below the photos.

The performances in Edinburgh are supported by Culture Ireland.

Actor Gabriel Byrne is appearing for four nights at the King’s Theatre in Wallking with Ghosts PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

