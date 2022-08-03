Based on the hit film, this award-winning musical by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth tells the story of an ordinary group of women in a Yorkshire Women’s Institute who create an artistic nude calendar to raise money for charity.

The ladies challenge preconceptions, facing personal and emotional conflicts which are ultimately outshone by the uplifting experience of stepping outside of their comfort zones. Viva Arts is delighted to bring you this moving, tender and terribly funny story of enlightenment, fun and friendship with ‘considerably bigger buns’!

About Viva

Viva Arts and Community Group was founded in 1997 by Daniel Schumann and has grown from very small beginnings to a hugely successful charity with its own theatre. Viva have been bringing productions to the Fringe since 2005 winning several Fringe Sell Out Awards along the way and notching up numerous four and five star reviews.

Calendar Girls Greenside @ Thistle Theatre, Riddles Court EH1 2PG

8-13 August 2022 at 4.25pm (2 hours)

