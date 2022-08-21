If you do decide to see Ben Lund-Conlon Lies, Damned Lies and Buffy the Vampire Slayer I’d suggest seeing it back to back with Buffy: Revamped, with a short walk and break in-between them this is easily done.

Buffy: Revamped is presented by another Buffy character, this time punky vampire Spike played by Brendan Murphy who also writes and performs.

This is an energetic satire of all seven series from the perspective of the character originally played by James Marsters. During this adrenaline-soaked experience Murphy morphs from character to character while inviting participation from the front row. There are moments this works hilariously and others where it falls flat for resting too long on one person.

The participant who took on a Buffy cameo the night I was there did a stellar job. There are plenty of in-jokes and laugh-out-loud moments but again, I wouldn’t recommend this for someone who isn’t already a fan.

That said, one German woman brought her boyfriend who had never seen an episode and he loved it.

Buffy: Revamped – Tickets here

