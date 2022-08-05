From Mozart to Muddy Puddles! ‘Peppa Pig – My First Concert’ is a fun interactive introduction to a live orchestra with everyone’s favourite Pig family!

Join Peppa as she discovers an orchestra for the first time in this accessible, exciting concert designed for the youngest audience members, with Aurora Orchestra.

Jiolia Chapman met Peppa and Daddy Pig on Victoria Terrace © 2022 J.L. Preece

Sing and dance with Peppa in her favourite songs, watch Daddy Pig learn to conduct an orchestra, explore the sounds of the different instruments, enjoy familiar tunes and and discover exciting orchestral pieces perfect for little ones.

A wonderful first concert experience.

Piper Davie Barnett also met Peppa and Daddy Pig – © 2022 J.L. Preece

Peppa Pig – My First Concert is on at Assembly Hall on Aug 5-8, 10-15, 17-21

Times vary. Click ‘Dates, times and prices‘ to view the calendar

