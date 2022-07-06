Edinburgh-based Event and Marketing Agency is set for turnover of more than £2 million.

Edinburgh-based YOURgb Events reports new client wins, an award win, and new hires.

Rewarding Award Win: At this year’s Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce Annual Business Awards, YOURgb received ‘Highly Commended’ for Mid-Sized Business of the Year. The team say they were honoured to be recognised for their dedication, passion, and ambition to plan and produce the best events throughout Scotland, the UK, and the world.

This comes after good results in 2021 when the agency earned a turnover of £1.3 million+, more than doubling turnover from the previous year (2020) and the business is set to exceed their £2 million target in 2022.

History in the Baking: YOURgb has won the event planning and production for Ooni Pizza Ovens 10th Birthday Party. Gilly Bain, Creative Director and CEO, YOURgb, said, “We have been long-time fans of Ooni Pizza Ovens not only for their deliciously baked pizzas, but also for their shared values of innovation, ambition, passion, and kindness.” Being the World’s No. 1 Pizza Oven Company, the event will surely be full of pizza-zz!

Party of the Century: of 120 years to be more exact. YOURgb have been chosen to lead on the event planning and production for the 120th Anniversary of the Balmoral Hotel, part of the Rocco Forte Hotels. The company is looking forward to helping the 5 star luxury Edinburgh landmark celebrate with world recognised performers.

Additionally, as part of a series of new business wins, YOURgb has expanded its team this month with four senior new hires:

Katy Fowler commences a new role as the company’s first Senior Logistics Manager. With vast experience in large-scale logistics, Fowler has overseen operations and production for T in the Park, Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, the European Championships at Glasgow Green, and the Glastonbury Pyramid Stage. Previously, as Head of Production at UK Live Ltd, she delivered 17 festivals across the UK over a 15-week period for audiences of 10,000 to 20,000.

Hilary Brodie returns to YOURgb as its Culture, Talent and Operations Manager bringing with her senior-level experience in coaching, creativity, people management and interpersonal skills. Brodie was previously with lululemon specialising in team development.

Maya Vuckovic joins as Senior Event Producer with a wealth of experience in production, online events, and live events. As part of her role, she will be spearheading a game-changing new online event platform for YOURgb. Prior to joining, Vuckovic held the position of Event Producer & Head of Experience and Engagement with one of the UK's biggest production companies, Metro Production Group.

Hollie Jaques comes onboard as Senior Content & Events Producer bringing with her expertise in managing international events within the health, finance, tech, arts, and charity sectors. Skilled in online events, content creation and design, Jaques has worked on event partnerships with high-profile organisations including The Canadian Government, The World Bank, Starbucks, Amazon, and Harvard University.

Gilly Bain CEO of YOURgb

Gilly Bain, Creative Director and CEO, YOURgb, says, “YOURgb’s client list is ever-growing and continues to be eclectic – which is what we love. These wins are all down to our incredible team and their commitment to YOURgb – through Covid and beyond. We are set to produce an agency-record number of events in 2022 which has led to speedy team expansion with four recent senior new hires, and a total of seven brilliant new hires this year alone.”

YOURgb Events is a collective of creative thinkers, event curators and innovative marketeers, helping clients to generate ideas and turn them into reality, working collaboratively to strategise and create experiences – live or digitally – that connect people, generate reach, and leave a lasting impression. The company was founded in 2011 by Creative Director and CEO Gilly Bain. www.yourgb.co.uk

