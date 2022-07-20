Sustainable honey business Webster Honey, which has four hives in the gardens at Cambo Gardens and The Stables Visitor Centre at Kingsbarns, is running a series of honeybee workshops there for customers who want to learn more about caring for bees.

Each workshop lasts two hours, with a mix of theory and practical and the company recently ran the second in the series.

“We had a really good turnout for this second workshop,” said Meik Molitor, Webster Honey’s beekeeper. “I am really pleased with how Cambo’s four hives are doing. Needless to say, they are absolutely thriving in this amazing garden environment with its mix of different plants, flowers and vegetation. Plus, the warm weather of late has also helped the bees get well established here. I think that these hives are going to win the prize for the heaviest hives of this season in terms of honey production. It’s early days but that is certainly the indication at this point.”

“It’s good news for Cambo Gardens who have been fantastic in sponsoring four hives. They are planning to sell our honey in their shop, so fingers crossed we should get a bumper crop from the hives for them.”

Cambo Gardens ever-changing Walled Garden contains twenty four different areas of seasonal interest. In the autumn there’s a North American Prairie, herbaceous borders and a potager alive with vibrant colour. The Visitor Centre frequently hosts local Makers Markets and Craft Workshops.

Judy Drew, Learning & Engagement Officer at Cambo Gardens said: “That’s another successful honeybee workshop under our belt, and our thanks once again go to Meik. We are delighted to hear that our hives are coming along so well.”

Webster Honey offers business and personal sponsorship of hives, including beekeeping experiences if required. This can also include staff incentive and reward.

Prices for the honeybee workshops are from £45 per person.

