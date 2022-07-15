Support the Makers and Seb’s Urban Jungle are officially launching their Festival City Market at Waverley Market on Saturday and they will host a pop-up market there until 28 August, featuring an eclectic range of local, independent businesses and makers all showcasing their talent.

The pop up which will continue throughout the summer will highlight the very best of Edinburgh’s makers, artists, and designers in an indoor market setting, with over 70 local businesses, where you can shop, make, create, design and socialise with friends in a beautiful setting. Filled with plants, vintage clothing and handmade artisan products, shoppers can browse whilst enjoying a coffee, watch a show, take part in a creative workshop, or enjoy a local band and a cocktail.

Carmen Chalmers, Director of Support the Makers commented: “We are very much looking forward to collaborating with Waverley Market by bringing an epic indoor market to Edinburgh city centre this summer. Seb and I have always been passionate about supporting local, independent makers and we really do think that we have found the very best throughout the city, showcasing their talent in a wonderful setting in the heart of Edinburgh.”

Jacquelyn Stewart, General Manager of Waverley Market commented ahead of the launch of Festival City Market: “We really want to put Waverley Market back on the map by hosting independent companies just like Support the Makers and Seb’s Urban Jungle throughout the summer. They have such a fantastic offering with their range of local makers and artists throughout Edinburgh. As we evolve Waverley Market, we want to work closely with independent businesses and to continue to support local.”

Like this: Like Loading...