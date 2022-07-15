FINANCE sector recruitment specialist, Core-Asset Consulting, has announced a number of important promotions in a boardroom shake-up which underpins an ambitious growth strategy.

Founder Betsy Williamson will relinquish her Managing Director position and moves into a Chief Executive role directing overall vision to drive the business forward as Core-Asset prepares to release its latest financial results later this year which are expected to confirm record revenues and profit.

Co-founder Louise Powrie takes on a joint Managing Director role with a focus on Permanent Recruitment, while Mike Stirton becomes joint Managing Director responsible for the Interim, Temporary & Contract business streams.

Edinburgh-based Core-Asset was founded in 2005 and quickly established its reputation for recruiting high-calibre talent within Scotland’s asset management sector, expanding rapidly into the wider financial services market to include accountancy, legal and fintech specialisms.

Betsy Williamson

Betsy Williamson said: “With our latest annual accounts forecast to confirm record growth in the last 12 months, now is the ideal window for me to take a more strategic role in guiding the business to the next level, while handing over the day-to-day management of our operations to Louise and Mike.

“The new structure and promotions recognise the sterling efforts of both Louise and Mike in successfully navigating the business through two of our most challenging years and steadying the ship during the Covid-19 pandemic. Their wise counsel and extensive management experience helped ensure the business not only survived, but emerged stronger and is now thriving, and I am confident that Core-Asset will reach new heights under their stewardship.”

With 22 years’ experience in Recruitment, 17 with Core-Asset, Louise Powrie has developed the company’s specialities in Asset Management, Private Wealth Management, Accounting and Finance, Fintech, Platforms and pension sectors across the UK.

An expert in employment legislation, Mike Stirton has 20 years’ experience in temporary, interim and contract recruitment services, with a focus on investment management, financial services and accounting and finance sectors in Scotland.

Other staff who have contributed to Core-Asset’s success have been rewarded with promotions, including Rachael O’Neill who becomes Director in Investment Operations and Accounting & Finance, and in Interim, Temporary & Contract, Ian Greep moves up to Business Manager while Christopher Wright is appointed Consultant. Completing the round of promotions, Kamilla Mathias is now Senior Consultant in Front Office Asset Management and Laura Murchie becomes Finance Manager.

Ms Williamson added: “For a business whose reason for being is to recruit the best available talent for clients across the financial services sectors, I am delighted that we have, within our own business, the market’s most able recruitment specialists – and these promotions reward the enterprise and innovation that they individually contributed to our success.

“The ongoing skills shortage and resulting hiring crisis means we have to be at the top of our game, but I have no doubt 2022-23 and the following years will be a rollercoaster of year-on-year growth as we add to 15 years of continuous achievement.”

Core-Asset is recognised as a recruitment industry champion on Diversity and Inclusivity and Environmental, Social and Governance issues, and Betsy Williamson’s campaigning approach highlights challenges and improvements which are required throughout the sector.

Louise Powrie

