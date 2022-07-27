The Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) team of security operatives has been recognised for their role during the time that the centre became the city’s main vaccination centre.

The team has been sub-contracted from Croma Vigilant since 2010 and provided four guards on site each day to ensure the security of the vaccination stocks. Now the UK Outstanding Security Performance Awards has recognised their work by awarding them the Outstanding Event Security Team honour.

In partnership with NHS Lothian, the EICC opened as Edinburgh’s main vaccination centre in January 2021, with the centre going on to administer over quarter of a million doses throughout the year by way of appointments and drop-in clinics.

Paul Williamson, Executive Operations Director at Croma Vigilant, said: “2021 was a challenging year for so many people – our EICC based security team had to adapt rapidly from an event stewarding mindset to an empathetic patient care setting alongside the NHS. While being a very different brief for us, it was great to be involved in such a vital programme which supported the health of our community, this was such a rewarding experience on many levels and showed the versatility of our security team.”

Marshall Dallas, EICC CEO, said: “Paul and his team showed their credentials by doing such an amazing job, alongside our own team at the venue, and they deserve this significant recognition for their outstanding performance during what was such a difficult and trying time for the city and the region during the height of the pandemic.”

EICC Security Award PHOTO Stewart Attwood

Like this: Like Loading...