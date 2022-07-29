Garden apartment in one of the city’s most sought after postcodes is on the market.

A Georgian main door property in one of Edinburgh’s most desirable areas has come up with a three-bedroom apartment now on sale.

Marketed by Simpson & Marwick the New Town garden flat is available at offers over £575,000.

The flat is situated in South East Circus Place, within walking distance of Princes Street and a stone’s throw from Stockbridge with ts amenities and attractions.

The property has a private front and back patio with French doors leading out from the kitchen into a south facing fully enclosed garden oasis.

One of the property’s period structures includes an old cooking range and fireplace in the kitchen.

Katie Macdonald, Simpson & Marwick Director of Property Sales, said: “I adore this property. When I first walked into it and went through to the garden, I knew it would be popular as it’s a rare find in such a perfect location.

“The interior of the property is in great condition with all fitted floor coverings, integrated appliances, fittings and fixtures included in the sale price.

“The rooms in the property have large windows allowing for a light and airy ambience with neutral tones carried throughout – making it easy for the next owner to tailor to their own taste.”

The flat is designed for a family and has a sitting room which could also be used as a double bedroom, a large well-equipped kitchen/dining/family room, two sizeable bedrooms, contemporary bathroom and private garden.

Katie added: “This New Town apartment really is the complete package and such a unique property must be viewed to be fully appreciated.”

The seller, who has lived in the property for more than ten years, said: “The dining/ living space has been our favourite room since moving in. It’s such a social space and when the weather is good, we would open the French doors and it feels so spacious and peaceful.

“Having your own private front and back door and garden in Stockbridge feels truly unique in such a vibrant area.

“The front section of the property has been carpeted for a cosy feel and the main bedroom and kitchen are maple and pine floorboards for a bright clean finish. The bathroom is very modern with a luxurious, deep Duravit bath and newly fitted power shower.

“I know whoever is lucky enough to live here next will love it!”

Simpson & Marwick has offices in both Edinburgh and in North Berwick.

