Dan Coultas, David Forrester and Hamish Imrie, who play for Edinburgh clubs, are listed along with four other home-based Scots in the squad for 4-Nations hockey tournament involving Ireland, Wales and America from Wednesday, June 29, at Uddingston. Admission is free.



Forrester (Grange), Coultas (Watsonians) and Imrie (Edinburgh University) are joined by Callum Duke, Hamish Galt and Andy McConnell, all from Scotland’s Grand Slam winners, Western Wildcats, and David Nairn (Clydesdale) join a squad of 24 as final selection for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham looms. Four of the squad play for English side Teddington.

Scotland open their campaign against America (19.00) and follow-up with a clash against Wales on Thursday (19.00) before playing Ireland on Saturday (15.00) and a final game to decide the placings on Sunday at either 11am for third v fourth or 13.00 for first and second on Sunday.



SQUAD: Tommy Alexander and Struan Walker (Club An Der Alster), David Forrester (Grange), Rory McCallum, Ed Greaves, Robbie Shepherdson and Murray Collins (Teddington), Russell Anderson (Cannock Hockey Club), Kenny Bain (THC Hurley, Holland), Michael Bremner and Cammy Golden UHC Hamburg, Germany), Andy Bull (Old Georgians), Daniel Coultas (Watsonians), Rob Field (Holcombe), Alan Forsyth (HGC, Holland), Callum Duke, Hamish Galt and Andy McConnell (Western Wildcats), Jamie Golden (Surbiton), Hamish Imrie (Edinburgh University), Callum Mackenzie (Wimbledon), Lee Morton (Old Georgians), David Nairn (Clydesdale), Duncan Riddell (Reading)

PICTURE: Alan Forsyth courtesy of EuroHockey

Like this: Like Loading...