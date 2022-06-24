The shortlist for the 43rd Scottish Press Awards has been announced recognising excellence in national, regional and digital journalism in Scotland.

This year’s judging panel was led by Denise West – previous Managing Director of Scottish Daily Record and Sunday Mail Ltd, and Chief Commercial Officer of DC Thomson Media.

Denise was joined by 36 independent judges – made up of 21 women and 15 men – from across the Scottish media, communications, and public affairs industries.

Denise said: “2021 was every bit as challenging for the Scottish Press as 2020, but the hard-won government investment gave publishers and editors a solid base on which to keep the public properly informed. The evidence from this year’s Scottish Press Awards entries is that Scotland’s journalists continued to meet and exceed the challenge with customary style and passion.

“Rising costs meant difficulties in the immediate future are undiminished, but so too is the commitment from Scotland’s journalists to maintain the supply of trusted, quality news flowing nationally and locally.

“As never before, the role of the press in holding the powerful to account is badly needed, and while the judges face a daunting task to select winners from some superb entries, we congratulate everyone in the industry, not just our finalists.”

The 43rd Scottish Press Awards are sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland, Diageo, VisitScotland, Edrington, Openreach, SGN, Glenmorangie, Amazon, The Law Society of Scotland, Women in Journalism Scotland, BIG Partnership, Event Consultants Scotland and Scottish Newspaper Society.

The awards ceremony and dinner will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central on Wednesday 21 September 2022.

