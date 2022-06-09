The Great Britain Elite Development Programme are next up for Scotland’s women in the build-up to the Commonwealth Games and the EuroHockey Championships qualifier in Dunkirk in August. They play a double-header at Peffermill at 4pm on Saturday 11 June and 12.30pm on Sunday 12 June.

Coach Chris Duncan’s squad come into the double-header in form following victories over Wales in two recent Test series plus winning two of the three matches in clashes against Ireland in Belfast.

The Tartan Hearts are now looking to take their winning run forward having won five games in a row and seven out of their last eight.

In the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham from July 28, Scotland are in Pool B with Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Kenya.

In France, Scotland face their hosts plus Switzerland and Austria from August 24 to 27.

PICTURE: Scotland women training at Peffermill recently

