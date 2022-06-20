Overnight works to renew the road surface on the westbound carriageway of the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass from Sheriffhall roundabout to Lothianburn are set to begin on Monday 20 June 2022.

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will carry out the project over 12 nights, including weekends.

For the safety of workers and road users, the Westbound A720 will be closed between Sheriffhall Roundabout and Lothianburn junction from 20:30 until 06:00 each night.

During these closures, a diversion route will be signposted for westbound traffic from Sherriffhall Roundabout to Lothianburn via the A7, A772, A722, Lasswade Road, Langloan, A701, B701 and A702. This diversion will add an estimated 12 minutes and 2.3 miles to affected journeys.

Consultation has taken place with relevant stakeholders in advance of these works to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s Southeast Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements on the A720 at Straiton will address and repair defects in the road surface such as potholes and cracks, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“It is essential for safety of that we close the carriageway during these works, however we’ve scheduled them primarily during overnight hours to minimise any disruption.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these improvements.”

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website www.trafficscotland.org for up-to-date travel information and allowing extra time for their journey.

Like this: Like Loading...