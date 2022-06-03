Musselburgh Racecourse is rolling out the barrel for The Queen’s Jubilee with a packed programme of events and top quality racing on Sunday. (5 June).

The £200,000 Sky Bet Sunday Series Race Day has quality entries from across the UK in a seven race fixture, and for families looking to get into the Royal spirit of the occasion an eventful afternoon is in store with the Jubilee Family Fair.

Highlight of the day will be the “Corgi Derby”, a special corgi race featuring local canine Paddy, from Port Seton, a distant relative of one of Her Majesty’s favourite dogs (1.45pm).

Louise Marshall, known as “Scotland’s National Piper” and Resident Piper on ITV’s Good Morning show, will pay homage to the Queen’s well known love of Highland Games and Scottish musical tradition, and will play throughout the race day.

Fairground rides include a Ferris Wheel which will give racegoers thrills and an eagle’s eye view over the racecourse, while the Herald Trumpets will add a regal feel to the proceedings, and there will be a stilt walker from Urban Circus.

A short paws before the Corgi Derby at Musselburgh Racecourse on Sunday – Pic Greg Macvean

The princesses Anna and Elsa from the hit Disney movie Frozen will pose for selfies with children during a course walk-about and there will be a prize for the youngster who comes dressed as the best Prince and Princess.

Other attractions include a 360 degrees photobooth, face painting, and for those looking to dance away the afternoon FunkWagen will get the Royal party started from 1.30pm and will be playing until an hour after the last race which is at 6.45pm.

All the attractions are free and children aged 17 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult. Racegoers booking their ticket before midnight on 4 June can enjoy a £5 discount on the race day admission price of £30.

Concession tickets are available at the gate on Sunday priced £15 per person. Valid concession I.D. must be shown and the ticket can also be used to receive 10% off in the cafe at S.Luca’s Musselburgh branch.

Musselburgh Racecourse marketing manager, Aisling Johnston, said: “There is a lot of excitement about the Corgi Derby, which we believe to be the first of its kind in the UK and that will set the tone for what is sure to be a brilliant Jubilee Fair.

“The weather is forecast to be sunny and warm and what could be a better way to mark the Queen’s Jubilee and her huge love of horseracing by coming to Musselburgh for a packed day of fantastic racing, fun and festivities?”

Gates open on Sunday a 1.30pm and the first race is off at 3.45pm. For more information and to book tickets please visit www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk

