Moredun Library is looking for local people involved in the 2000 “Tumbledown Terrace” incident to take part in an oral history project.

33 households at Ferniehill Terrace in the Gilmerton area of Edinburgh were evacuated in November 2000 after the street, which was built above old limestone workings, started to sink. It was said to be one of the worst cases of subsidence ever recorded in Scotland, causing a street to collapse and spelling misery for local residents.

Were you involved?

Were you or a relative of yours evacuated?

Are you a local who remembers the affect on the area and community?

Or maybe you were part of the housing or emergency team who dealt with the emergency?

If so, the library would love to interview you, record your recollections and make copies of any photos you might have for a local oral history project.

Moredun Library are organising an oral history project dedicated to local people effected by the incident. Please contact Robert Carroll at Moredun and Gilmerton Libraries if you would like to contribute.

Robert Carroll Lifelong Learning Advisor

robert.carroll@edinburgh.gov.uk

Moredun Library Phone: 0131 529 5652

