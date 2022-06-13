Leith Central Community Council plan to hold their AGM on 20 June 2022 at 7pm at the Nelson Hall at McDonald Road Library.

AGM Agenda

1. Welcome and recording of LCCC membership present and apologies received

2. to agree: Minutes of the previous annual general meeting of LCCC

3. to note: the Annual Report

4. to agree: Treasurer’s submission of Balance Sheet and Annual Accounts duly independently examined and certified correct

5. This item will be chaired by Bruce Ryan:

6. Demit of current office bearers and election of office bearers

7. to agree: Dates, times and venue of future ordinary meetings and the next annual general meeting

An ordinary monthly meeting of the community council will follow the AGM. All relevant papers are accessible on the LCCC’s website here.

Like this: Like Loading...