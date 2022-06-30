Council planners have the last word on any changes to buildings which require planning permission or listed building consent.

While deliberating on the merits of individual applications there are often references to documents such as the Edinburgh Design Guidance. And can you replace windows in listed building without applying for permission? You will find the answers here.

Here we have gathered links to all the relevant guides:

Guidance for Householders

Listed Buildings and Conservations Areas

Development in the Countryside and Green Belt

Edinburgh Design Guidance

The Relevant Scottish Planning Policy – Sustainable Development Principles

The Morningside Conservation Area Character Appraisal

Historic Environment Scotland – Managing Change in the Historic Environment: Boundaries

