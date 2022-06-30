The life and work of Renaissance Master Raphael (1483–1520) will be presented by World-renowned tapestry studio Dovecot, in a landmark digital exhibition and tapestry marking his 500th anniversary. In partnership with the Italian Cultural Institute and Magister Art.

Marking the 500th anniversary of his death, this exhibition at Dovecot Studios is an innovative digital installation that explores Raphael’s work in the context of 16th century Italy.

Through large-scale projections and displays, the exhibition will allow visitors to travel to Raphael’s birthplace Urbino, and explore Florence and Rome in a unique multimedia experience.

A multimedia installation, visitors will explore the artistic genius of Raphael and experience recreations of his masterpieces including Madonna of the Goldfinch (1505–6, Uffizi), The Deposition of Christ (1507) and The Transfiguration (1516–20, Vatican).

Inspired by Raphael’s genre-defining tapestry designs, Dovecot weavers will create a contemporary tapestry, interpreting a section of Raphael’s famous Sistine Chapel Cartoons (The Royal Collection/V&A).

RAPHAEL: Magister Raffaello will premiere in the UK as part of Edinburgh Art Festival and Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Painter, draughtsman, architect, and tapestry designer, Raphael (1483–1520) was one of the greatest artists of the High Renaissance.

RAPHAEL Magister Raffaello

1 July 2022 – 24 September 2022

Dovecot Studios, 10 Infirmary Street, Edinburgh EH1 1LT

